Kelowna man accepts award for father, fallen member of WWII Dutch resistance

Photo: Brayden Ursel Pim Meere (left), Mark de Wit (right).

A Kelowna man accepted a military award Thursday on behalf of his father, a member of the Dutch resistance who died during WWII.

Wilhelmus Cornelis "Pim" Meere Jr. accepted the award at the Ramada Hotel for Wilhelmus Cornelis Meere Sr., who was executed in Holland on March 8, 1945 by German forces.

Before WWII began, Meere Sr. worked as a radio telegraphist technician for the Dutch-government-owned airline KLM and was often flying to Indonesia as an on-board radio telegraphist.

His knowledge in radio would prove helpful for him, his family and allied forces after his home in Schiphol, Nl. was bombed in May 1940, when the Nazis invaded the Netherlands.

Because of the military’s need for people with radio experience, Meere Sr. was contacted and soon after he and his family arrived in Rijswijk, Nl., and he quickly became heavily involved in the Resistance as a commandant of the radio service. He tought other resistance fighters how to operate the telegraph keys in order to successfully communicate with the Allied Forces.

His wife Lena also helped during this time as a courier, using her bicycle to deliver notices and new codes for telegraphs.

It was there they developed a hidden compartment for radio equipment, hiding it in double walls, along with four Jewish people who were also living with them at the time.

Their code sender was discovered on Feb. 7, 1945 and six people were arrested and taken to the Oranjehotel prison in the Hague. They were welcomed by Dutch Nazi collaborators, who told them they would never leave the prison alive. Among those arrested was Meere Sr.

He would be kept in solitary confinement for three months before finally being executed March 8, 1945 on the Waalsdorpervlakte in Wassenaar.

Meere Sr. was buried in Rijswijk with full military honour, which his son was able to visit back in 2016.

Meere Sr. was honoured and awarded a military mobilization award on Thursday, accepted by his son, who has been on a 22-year mission to get his father the recognition he deserves for his efforts in the war.

“They’ve done right by giving him the medal and that was all that I was after, was recognition for my father for the work that he did,” said Pim.

“Basically his communications were with people in the Allied Forces to tell them about movements of German troops and other things. They did what needed to be done at the time by helping the Allied forces be successful… I’m very thankful for today.”

Pim will now share his father’s award with his family, including his brother, his three children and his three great grandchildren.