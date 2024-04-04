Reservations open for free FireSmart wood chipping program in Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White The free FireSmart Community Chipping Program will be stopping in Kelowna communities May 1-31, 2024.

Do you have trees or shrubs in your yard that you’d like to get rid of?

The City of Kelowna’s FireSmart Community Chipping Program is back for another year, but you’d better hurry and reserve a pick-up date.

The program is open to all Kelowna residents, however available dates fill up quickly. The chipper truck will be available for free scheduled pick-ups from May 1-31, and you can reserve a date here.

The aim of the program is to help residents reduce the risk of wildfire impacts on their properties.

“Last summer’s event demonstrated the very real threat that travelling embers pose in our fight against wildfires,“ said Peter Stantic, fire mitigation captain.

“Helping to remove hazardous vegetation and woody debris from your property, especially within 10 metres of your home, is a key step of limiting that fuel source and reducing your risk. This helps protect you, your family, your neighbourhood and our community as whole.”

The city only accepts highly flammable materials, which includes cedar, juniper, mugo pine, and fir, pine and spruce branches. Debris will not be picked up if it contains broadleaf (deciduous) trees, roots, dirt, rocks, gravel, grasses, or other non-organic materials (e.g., rope, twine).

Residents who book the chipper should pile any flammable debris at the curb prior to their scheduled pick-up week. Tips on how to prepare accepted materials for chipping can be found here.

The Community Chipping Program is for residential properties. Farmers or orchardists can apply to the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s agricultural chipping program and the mow/chip/rent-buy-it rebate program. Learn more on the RDCO website.

If you are looking for other ways to protect your property ahead of wildfire season, check out these tips from FireSmart BC.