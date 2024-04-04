Power restored to nearly 800 in downtown Kelowna along Sunset Drive

Photo: FortisBC A power outage was affecting 780 FortisBC customers in an area near Waterfront Park.

UPDATE 8:15 a.m.

Power has been restored to all affected customers in the Sunset Drive area.

FortisBC says the lights came back on around 8 a.m.

The outage affected 780 customers in an area stretching along Sunset Drive and Manhattan Drive to about Guy Street.

ORIGINAL 5:48 a.m.

A power outage is affecting a section of downtown Kelowna near Waterfront Park.

FortisBC says 780 customers are without electricity in an area stretching along Sunset Drive and Manhattan Drive to Guy Street.

The outage was reported around 4:50 a.m. The cause is listed as unknown.

Repairs are underway and FortisBC says power should be restored early Thursday morning.