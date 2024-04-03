Kelowna uses innovative technology to repair sewer pipes

Photo: City of Kelowna Cured-In-Place-Pipe (CIPP) lining program illustration.

The City of Kelowna will be using innovative technology to repair sewer pipe this spring.

The project running April to June will cost $7-million to replace 2.7 km of sanitary sewer pipe using a “trenchless” repair technology called Cured in Place Pipe.

The process involves inserting a resin-soaked liner into a pipe and then exposing it to steam, which hardens the liner allowing it to become the new internal pipe.

“Normally a sanitary sewer pipe repair of this scale would take the entire construction season and require excavation of the existing pipe and installation of a replacement, bringing invasive impacts for residents and commuters,” said Dylan Wilson, senior project manager.

“By using a trenchless technology, we are able to complete the repair with significantly fewer impacts on residents and at a much lower cost.”

The repair route will run along Hardy Street, Enterprise Way, Enterprise Court, Parkinson Way, Sutherland Avenue, Burtch Road and through the Parkinson Recreation Centre parking lot. Deterioration in the walls of the concrete pipe was identified in this section after video inspection.

City staff looked at several options to renew or repair the pipe, and decided that traditional replacement would be complex, costly, and difficult to complete quickly. In part, because the repair path crosses Highway 97 and other major roads, Parkinson Park, riparian areas along Mill Creek as well as other significant buried utilities.

“Repairing and maintaining our underground infrastructure is crucial for community health, to protect our environment and to safeguard surrounding infrastructure,” said Wilson.

To insert the liner, the sewer flow must be intercepted and bypassed to two overland pipes. The pipes will be monitored 24 hours a day to ensure they remain in good working order.

Overland pipe 1 will intercept sewer flow at Hardy St., redirecting along the old Rail Bed and then following Clement Ave., before reconnecting to existing sewer lines on Vineland St.

Overland pipe 2 will begin at Burtch Rd. between Hwy 97 and Sutherland Ave. and rejoin the existing sewer line at Guisachan Rd. and Byrns Rd.

All detours will be clearly marked. Some intermittent single lane alternating traffic is expected during the construction window.

Though the bypass pipes will mostly be laid overland, they will be trenched below ground at major intersections including Sutherland Ave. and Burtch Rd., Dickson Ave. and Burtch Rd., Springfield Ave. and Burtch Rd. as well as the north end of Hardy St. at the entrance to City Yards and the BC Transit facility to reduce traffic impacts.