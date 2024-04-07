Lake Country students challenge others to clean-up their community

Photo: Castanet Staff

Two schools in Lake Country are teaming up for a special community clean-up in support of Earth Day.

Students from George Elliot Secondary School (GESS) and Ecole H.S. Grenda Middle School (HMS) will be taking part in a clean-up challenge event on Saturday, April 27.

They're extending the challenge to students across the region.

Registration will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at GESS on the day of the event.

Participants can choose their clean-up locations from mapped areas of the community.

Following the clean-up efforts, a free hot dog lunch will be provided to all participants at noon.

"We take great pride in our community, and it's essential to foster a mindset of environmental stewardship," says Farwa Nur, a grade 12 student at GESS.

"When I witness littering, it's disheartening because it signifies a loss of environmental values. As future community leaders, we aim to inspire everyone to play their part in preserving the beautiful natural environment we have here in Lake Country."

GESS teacher Tim Frechette says the event emerged as a fun project for Earth Day week this year.

"We're striving to engage as many people as possible, having discussions with students and teachers at both GESS and HMS."