Chamber Music Kelowna offering two free concerts this April

Photo: Contributed Pianist Patricia Tao

In just a few short days, Kelowna and Vernon residents can enjoy a free concert.

Chamber Music Kelowna is offering two free concerts in Kelowna on April 11 and in Vernon on April 12.

Pianist Patricia Tao and cellist Johanne Perron will present a program of seven works with a French and Spanish flavor, including music by Claude Debussy, Gabriel Fauré, and Enrique Granados.

The 'Concerts in the Community' initiative is spearheaded by Tao in her role as CMK’s artistic director.

“I think it’s very important to find opportunities to bring chamber music into non-traditional venues, and to offer broad community exposure to this exciting and accessible repertoire,” said Tao.

Tao joined CMK three years ago following a retirement move to Kelowna, having first performed for the Kelowna audience with Chamber Music Kelowna in 2007.

Following studies in Boston, Indiana, and New York, she performed throughout the US and Europe for ten years with the award-winning Guild Trio, and as a soloist, she toured North America for Columbia Artists’ Community Concert.

Internationally known cello artist Johanne Perron was born in Chicoutimi, Quebec. She moved at an early age to Quebec City and was awarded the first prize in cello and chamber music at the Conservatoire de Québec as a student of Pierre Morin.

She pursued a Master’s degree at Yale with Aldo Parisot, followed by studies with Leonard Rose at the Juilliard School of Music in New York.

The concerts are at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at UBCO’s University Centre Ballroom, and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Vernon Trinity United Church.