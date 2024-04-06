Maple Fest returns to Kelowna April 25 to 28

Photo: Liz Craig

The Maple Festival is back in Kelowna this year, organized by the Centre Culturel francophone de l'Okanagan.

From April 25 to 28, the festivities will include a film screening, a festive family day with food trucks, workshops, performances, live music, and a special Canadian-French brunch.

On April 27, families are invited to join in on the fun-filled activities during the Maple Fest Family Day in Stuart Park

Guests can also explore an artisan market, as well as the tasting of various maple syrup products and traditional dishes.

On April 28, the community can enjoy a traditional Canadian-French brunch with a festive atmosphere accompanied by live music at the Laurel Packinghouse.

For more information, contact the Centre Culturel francophone de l'Okanagan at 250.860.4074 or visit kelownamaplefest.com.