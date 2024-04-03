Paint from melting ice at the Kelowna Curling Club spilled into Brandt's Creek

Photo: Jacques LeCavalier

UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.

According to Kelowna Curling Club manager Jock Tyre the substance that spilled in to Brandt's Creek and eventually into Rotary Marsh was not latex paint but calcium carbonate (chalk).

The substance he says is very safe. It's the same, he says, as children use to finger paint in school.

Every year at this time, he says the club goes through the process of taking the ice out of the curling club.

It's melted and the water goes into a well. The city blocks it from going into the sewer system and pumps it out.

Tyre estimated just a few hundred litres ended up in the creek.

ORIGINAL 3:30 p.m.

A milky substance made its way into Brandt's Creek that feeds into Rotary Marsh and eventually Okanagan Lake Tuesday afternoon.

The substance eventually dissipated but not before concern for some residents in the area.

It turns out the white coloured substance was paint from ice taken out of the Kelowna Curling Club.

Ed Hoppe, the city's water quality manager, says every year at this time the curling club removes the ice from its facility and deposits it in the parking lot to let it melt.

"As it melts we have some trucks on standby that sucks up the water and takes it to a pit for safe discharge," says Hoppe.

"As the ice melts there are catch basins in the area we traditionally block off so this melted ice that has a white pigment of paint doesn't get into the system.

"One of the plugs didn't completely hold so what you were seeing was some of the dye pigment from the paint that got by the valve and entered into the storm system."

Hoppe says the the paint is a non-toxic, water soluble latex paint.

He says the Ministry of Environment was informed of the spill and, while they are not sure of the exact amount of the spill, Hoppe believes it was less than 3,000 litres.

"This went on for about one to two hours before someone picked up on it so we did some testing and further investigation today and it appears to have dissipated.

"It seems to have made its way through the Rotary Marsh area and eventually most likely into Okanagan Lake."

Hoppe says data the city researched indicated the product in question was non-toxic and fairly environmentally friendly.