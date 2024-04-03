JYSK is returning to Kelowna after previous location closed last year

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

JYSK will be returning to Kelowna soon.

The previous Kelowna location of the home decor store closed down last year, to make room for a new massive development in the Dilworth Shopping Centre area, which will include 490 rental units and about 15,000 square feet of commercial space.

But recently, a sign has gone up at the Orchard Plaza Shopping Centre announcing a new JYSK store is coming to that location.

“JYSK Coming soon!” the sign reads. Another sign says: “We're hiring."

A JYSK representative told Castanet the new location is expected to open between the second and third week of May.

The space most recently housed the home and decor store Rooms + Spaces, but that business closed earlier this year after less than a year in a business. According to a notice posted on the business, the owner of Rooms + Spaces had “defaulted on its obligations of the lease of this premises.”

Prior to that, the Steve Nash Fitness Centre/UFC gym and Target were located in the space.