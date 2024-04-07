B.C.’s conservation community set to gather in Kelowna

Photo: BCWF

Conservationists from across British Columbia will be gathering in Kelowna for the BC Wildlife Federation's annual general meeting next weekend.

The BCWF’s 68th annual general meeting and convention will be held at the Coast Capri Hotel Ballroom, April 11 to 13.

The event will feature discussions around wildlife management, habitat restoration, cutting-edge research, hunting, and fishing.

There will be a fundraiser on April 12, featuring an auction, raffles, entertainment, and a complimentary wild game buffet dinner.

“This annual gathering is an opportunity to meet and exchange ideas with B.C.'s leading conservationists and learn about the sector-leading work the BCWF does in the fields of science, advocacy, and boots-on-the-ground habitat and wetland restoration,” said BCWF president David Lewis.

“We look forward to seeing everyone and moving forward together for a better British Columbia.”

The BCWF Awards Gala will take place Saturday, April 13, where B.C.’s top conservationists will be recognized for excellence. For more information and tickets click here.