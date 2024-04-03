24-unit condo development proposed for South Pandosy neighbourhood

Photo: Contributed

Owners of property on Miekel Avenue in the South Pandosy neighbourhood are proposing construction of a 24-unit rental condo development.

The development would feature a six-storey condo development with a ground level parkade and five levels of housing.

It would include 18 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom units.

With a rental reduction, parking would be available for 23 vehicles including accessible and visitor parking spaces.

Another 26 spaces would be available for short and long-term bike parking.

Amenity space is envisioned in the form of private balconies and rooftop space for residents.

The development is proposed for 401 Miekel Avenue within a single family neighbourhood.

Staff will review the application before city council weighs in.