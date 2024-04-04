Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market ready for Landmark District debut

Cindy White

It will be a whole new experience for shoppers this weekend at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market, as it opens for the first time in its new location in the Landmark District.

The market will be spread over different zones, including the plaza in front of where the Tree of Hope is set up over the holiday season.

More stalls will also be set up on Dickson Avenue, which will also be closed from Kirschner Road to just past Dayton Street during the Saturday market, but not on Wednesdays.

“The other thing you’ll notice is that all zones will have every type of vendor,” explains executive director Frances Callaghan. “So, every zone will have farmers, will have artisans, will have food.”

Neighbouring businesses in the Landmark District are expecting a lot of extra weekend visitors.

“I think it’s great for people coming to the farmers’ market because there’s going to be some options for them to have something to do before or after,” said Sean White, general manager and owner at Copper Brewing.

“We have Porter's, which is a breakfast restaurant. People are welcome to stop by–we have parking–and have something to eat before they go shopping. Or if they’re done their shop they can come by and have a casual lunch and enjoy a few beverages.”

Mid-Town Station is hoping to see new faces coming in to try out what it has to offer.

"Mid-Town Station is always excited to have new neighbours and more foot traffic to the Landmark District. We will be shopping at the farmers market to create weekly "Farmers Market Chef Boards" that will be available on our menu and in our Station Market Take and Go," said owner Rhonda Lindsay,

There will be about 100 vendors for the opening weekend, but that should double by the height of summer.

“Farmers, they’re having a little bit of a harder time this year, so we’re waiting to see how much damage is out there for the farmers. That will also determine how many farmers we’ll start seeing, but at our peak season we usually see about 200 vendors,” notes Callaghan.

She says there will be plenty of underground and surface lot parking for shoppers in the designated and visitor parking areas of the Landmark District. Lindsay at Mid-Town Station says Landmark has assured them that there is a plan in place to provide space hassle free for everyone.

You can find directions to the market here.

The old site of the Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market, at the corner of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive, went up for sale last year and is slated for development.