Lake Country RCMP conduct impaired driving blitz

The Lake Country RCMP have been cracking down on impaired driving.

Over the span of 48 hours March 30 to April 1, RCMP officers conducted sobriety check stops, removing a total of five impaired drivers from the roads.

During a check stop on Glenmore Rd., approximately 60 vehicles were checked and police say three impaired drivers along with their vehicles were removed from the city streets.

Of those three impaired drivers, two were issued three-day driving prohibitions including their vehicles being impounded for the same time period. The other driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition which comes with a mandatory 30-day impound.

An additional two drivers were found to be impaired a few hours later during a different patrol. One was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the other a three-day.

“Lake Country RCMP officers have been exceptionally active at targeting impaired drivers in the community. In the last year, more than 80 drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol were removed from our roads as officers continue to keep our roads and community safe. I could not be more proud of the work done by our officers,” says Lake Country RCMP Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle.