Spring market season arrives in Kelowna, Penticton

It's a sure sign Spring is in full swing - Craft Culture is gearing up to kick off their highly anticipated Spring Market this weekend in Kelowna, followed by event in Penticton later in April.

On April 6 to 7, the Kelowna Curling Club will host over 135 crafters and artisans, presenting a wide range of handmade goods such as jewelry, pottery, home decor, and gourmet food.

The first 50 visitors on Sunday will receive exclusive swag bags filled with vendor goodies, and all shoppers throughout the weekend will have the opportunity to win handmade door prizes.

The market will be open Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 5 pm; Sunday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For those unable to attend the Kelowna Market, Craft Culture will bring its offerings to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on April 27 and 28, featuring 100 vendors for another shopping experience in the South Okanagan.

The Penticton market will run Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person at the door for each event, with children aged 15 and under enjoying free entry.