UBCO students holding swim-athon for Jumpstart

Photo: Canadian Tire

Students from UBC Okanagan are teaming up with Canadian Tire this weekend to raise money for Jumpstart, a Canadian Tire program that helps less fortunate kids play sports.

Matthew Bird and Dylan Klatt of the Students Union Okanagan Swim Club will be joining other swimmers from UBCO on Sunday to swim laps at Parkinson Recreation Centre to help raise awareness.

"Seven swimmers are going to be swimming the most laps possible to raise funds to help Jumpstart," said Vernon Canadian Tire owner Jack D'Amico.

"I think sports brings out a lot in kids. Sometimes you don't have the financial situation to play sports, so when you get the opportunity to play sports there's a chance at learning leadership, learning skills and team building, and those are all good things that kids should be able to do."

The goal for the swimmers this Sunday is to raise a minimum of $2,000 for Jumpstart to help give kids an equal opportunity to play alongside friends, family, neighbours and peers.

All levels of swimmers are welcome to sign up and take part, with the swim taking place from 5:30 p.m until 7:30 p.m. Donations to Jumpstart can be made online here.