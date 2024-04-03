Kelowna man running a week of marathons for kid sports

Photo: Contributed

David Coulombe is running for the kids.

The Kelowna resident has committed himself to seven straight days of marathon running in an effort to raise money and awareness for KidSportBC and KidSport Canada.

The organization provides grants to kids from families facing financial barriers to help cover the cost of their sport registration fee so they can experience the true joy of sports.

"Growing up, I was lucky enough to have parents who gave me the opportunity to practice any sport I wanted. I always took this for granted. Now that I am older, I realize how fortunate I was," said Coulombe on his GoFundMe page.

From March 28 to April 3, he set out to run around CrossFit FYP in Rutland to try and raise a minimum of $4,000 to help 10 kids play sports.

While the Kelowna athlete rounds out his final run in Kelowna on Wednesday, the GoFundMe page sits just $600 shy of his $4,000 goal.

"Regular physical activity improves overall health, motor skills and bone development. It also promotes discipline, teamwork and self-esteem and teach important life skills such as perseverance, sportsmanship, and goal setting," said Coulombe.