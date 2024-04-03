Ballet Kelowna presents revival of Macbeth, Reimagined Through Dance

Photo: Ballet Kelowna

Calling all ballet lovers and Shakespeare enthusiasts.

Ballet Kelowna is bringing back its mesmerizing rendition of Macbeth to the Kelowna Community Theatre on May 3 and 4, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Following its debut in May 2022, the production, choreographed by Canadian Alysa Pires, promises to captivate audiences once again with its gripping portrayal of the timeless Shakespearean tragedy.

Jake Poloz will make his debut as the titular character, Macbeth, while senior artist Desiree Bortolussi reprises her role as the formidable Lady Macbeth.

Pires' collaboration with Ballet Kelowna has yielded several acclaimed productions, including MAMBO and In Between in 2018, and Spring in 2019.

Tickets for Macbeth are available at balletkelowna.ca.