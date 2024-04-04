Kelowna ultra endurance athlete faces long road to recovery after head-on collision with truck

Photo: Savannah Holmes

Local ultra endurance athlete Savannah Holmes is facing a long road to recovery after she was struck by a truck while cycling in Kelowna.

The head-on collision on March 19 put Holmes in the hospital for 10 days with fractures in her skull and c-spine, torn ligaments in her neck, a strain in the AC joint of her shoulder and a concussion.

Holmes tells Castanet the first stages of recovery have been "super, super tough" as she is currently in a Lerman Mineva cervical collar and will be for the next twelve weeks, restricting all movement of her spine as she begins to rest at home under the supervision of her mother.

"My concussion is very severe, so holding conversations, looking at screens, remembering stuff, even balance when walking, has been exhausting," said Holmes.

Things were such a blur for Holmes in the beginning, having no recollection of the collision until the seventh day in hospital. She says she was continuously blacking out and needed to be reminded several times of what happened and why she was in the hospital.

"A truck turned right without looking and resulted in a head-on collision. I was only six minutes from home. I can't talk too much about the accident since I don't remember it, but apparently quite a few people arrived on scene to help."

At this point in her recovery, it is not yet known if Holmes will require surgery to best recover from the injuries she suffered while travelling on her bike at a speed of 40 km/h.

"Right now the hope is the bones will union without surgery, but a spinal fusion surgery isn't written off yet."

"I receive monthly x-rays to monitor the healing, and if no signs of progression are seen in the next eight weeks, I could be faced with spinal fusion."

If Holmes requires a spinal fusion, the surgery would immobilize her ability for neck rotation, which would likely put an end to her career as a competitive triathlon athlete.

"Because of my background in athletics, I've upped my chances of a complete recovery, but my injuries are still in the acute phase, so there's no guarantee of anything at this point... I think a positive mindset is half the battle and I refuse to accept anything less without a fight."

Weeks after the devastating collision, Holmes is now a lot more aware of the severity of the situation and says the grief has been hitting hard over the past few days.

HoImes was entering the 2024 race season feeling stronger than ever and is now forced to cancel all races, including her participation in AG Worlds in Spain.

Despite how much has been taken from Holmes at this very point in time, the Kelowna athlete is finding ways to remain grateful through the experience.

"I have been so overwhelmed with gratitude and found a lot of reasons to give thanks. My survival was highly unlikely, and to walk away with the ability to even stand on my feet is a miracle within itself," she said.

"I've always been a bit of a jokester and I've channeled that same humour to get through some of the really uncomfortable realities of these injuries. There's a lot of things I can't do right now, like drive or even plug in my phone, so instead of getting frustrated, I'm just trying to laugh at myself. I know this isn't forever."

With the help of the Kelowna athletic community and her family, Holmes has set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to help cover the cost of her recovery.

Working as a fitness instructor, her return to work hinges on the removal of her neck brace, so the hope is to raise enough money to cover the basic monthly expenses she is currently facing ($5,000).

"I think the fragility of life and how close I came to losing mine has rattled me awake. I recognize my survival as a gift and one I want to use to bless the lives of others. I honestly didn't know the impact my little life had on so many before this, and it's taught me that you don't have to achieve world-breaking accomplishments to touch someone's life."

With a number of uncertainties hanging in the balance, Holmes is using the athletic community of Kelowna to help push through this life-changing experience. As she sets her sights on a full recovery, she hopes to one day return to being an ultra endurance athlete doing incredible things to inspire others.