Kelowna teenage rockers funded by $10K Kickstarter to release EP

Photo: Contributed

A high school rock band that formed less than two years ago is going to be hosting a preview listening party this weekend in Kelowna.

Freeze the Fall is getting ready to release its debut EP, Thrones, later this month, and it will be providing a sneak peek at Revelry Food + Music Hub in downtown Kelowna on Saturday night.

The band consists of Quinn, 16, Aria, 15 and Jonah, 15, who met in summer 2022 and started jamming in Jonah’s basement. They raised more than $10,000 through a Kickstarter campaign, getting support from faraway places like Brazil, New Zealand and United Kingdom, to record its first album.

“We are incredibly grateful to the fans and supporters who took a chance on us and helped make this EP possible through their generosity and belief in our music,” the band said in a press release. “Their contributions and the support of local experts made this dream possible.”

The doors to Saturday night’s listening party will open at 6:30, and local performing arts group Kinshira will kick off the entertainment.

Tickets for the all-ages event are $15 and can be purchased here.