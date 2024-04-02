Kelowna received just 18% of normal precipitation in March

Photo: Madison Reeve

It was a drier-than-normal March pretty much across the Thompson-Okanagan, according to Environment Canada.

The region received just a fraction of what it normally gets for rainfall in a typical March.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna had its sixth driest March on record, which dates back to 1899.

Kelowna only saw 3.9 millimetres of rain, just 18% of what would be an average of 21.6 millimetres.

Vernon had its 11th driest March on record with just 11.1 millimetres of rain, which is 44% of normal.

Penticton also saw its 11th driest March on record with seven millimetres of precipitation or 30% of what falls in a typical March.

Kamloops saw 5.5 millimetres of rain fall, or 43% of normal, which city ranked 37th driest on record.

Temperatures right across B.C. were considered normal, with the exception of Vernon, which recorded an average mean temperature of 5.1 C. Typically in March, Vernon will see a mean of 3.9 C.

"In terms of temperature, March was a funny month because it averages out to near normal, but of course, we started out the month colder than normal and then in the middle of March, we had several days of really warm... felt like late spring," said meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau.

"The monthly stats don't really tell the full story."

Charbonneau says this month's statistics cause some concern for the wildfire season ahead.

"A lot of it has to do with how much of the snowpack we have and what kind of spring and early summer weather we are seeing. We don't want dry conditions persisting, and that would be concerning," she added.