Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market set to open at new location

Photo: Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market

The Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market begins life in its new location in the Landmark District this Saturday.

The Landmark District opened its arms after the market was forced to look elsewhere after their previous location adjacent to Orchard Park was listed for sale.

"We are eager to embark on this new journey at the Landmark District where our market will weave into the community's fabric," says Farmers' Market president Allie Becker.

"We extend an invitation to everyone to come and experience the vibrant atmosphere of our first day in this dynamic new environment."

Everything else except for the location will remain the same with markets held every Wednesday and Saturday from April through October.

Lisa Lock, CEO of Stober Group, which built the Landmark District, said when the location was first unveiled that the vendors will be able to spread out through the Tree of Hope Plaza at Landmark 7.

"On Wednesdays, I think we will accommodate most of their vendors; on Saturdays, we will spread out onto the road, and it is great for Saturday because all of this parking that we have for our commercial tenants is pretty much empty for the weekend," Lock said at the time.

The transition to the Landmark District is also seen as a "significant enhancement" for tenants of the area, giving them an opportunity to deal directly with local producers and artisans on their doorstep.

"We're on the brink of seeing our vision for the Landmark District come to fruition with the welcoming of the Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market," added Lock.

"Its presence will infuse the district with new vibrancy and excitement, making our community an even more lively and engaging place."

The community is invited to join in the festivities of the market's first day and take in the celebration of community, craftsmanship and the bounty of our local environment.