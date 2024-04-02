Pomeranian killed, woman bitten in Lake Country ‘dog fight’

Photo: Pixabay/stock photo

Two bull terriers have been seized by bylaw officers after a smaller dog was mauled to death.

The Lake Country RCMP says officers were called to break up a dog fight between two large bull terriers and a Pomeranian near Lodge Road and Bottom Wood Lake Road at about 7:30 p.m. on March 8, 2024. All the dogs were on leash but the owner of the larger dogs was unable to control his animals as they attacked the smaller pet.

In an attempt to protect her dog, the owner of the Pomeranian was bitten in the attack. Police managed to separate the dogs. The owner of the bull terriers took his pets home. The Pomeranian was taken to a nearby vet clinic for emergency care, but couldn’t be saved. The woman was bitten also received medical attention for her injuries.

On March 13, RCMP and Lake Country bylaw officers executed a search warrant and seized the two larger dogs.

The owner was issued a bylaw ticket. In order to get his dogs back, he will have to agree to a number of rules and conditions that the RCMP says will “hopefully keep the public and their animals safe.”