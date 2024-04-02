Two men hurt in Kelowna road rage incident

Photo: Castanet

It wasn't a very Good Friday for a couple of motorists travelling on Highway 33 in Kelowna.

RCMP are now investigating after they received a report of a road rage incident that left two men needing medical attention.

The incident happened March 29, 2024, around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 33 and Loseth Rd.

"A man driving a dark grey Dodge Ram pickup and two other men in a black Honda Civic got into a physical altercation following what is believed to be a road rage encounter," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

"Both individuals associated with the Honda Civic sustained injuries requiring some medical attention."

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the encounter or who may have dashcam video of the incident to contact RCMP at 250-762-330 and reference file number 2024-16324.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.