Smoke could drift over Highway 33 east of Kelowna during controlled burn

Photo: Google Maps AIM Roads will be conducting a controlled burn April 8-12 at Pyman Pit off Highway 33.

AIM Roads is advising the public of an upcoming controlled burn that could impact Highway 33.

AIM says it will be burning timber at the Pyman Pit, off Highway 33 from April 8 to April 12, 2024.

While no direct traffic impacts are anticipated, drivers should be aware of the potential for smoke to drift across the highway during the controlled burn.

Anyone with questions about the work can contact AIM Roads via email at [email protected], by filling out a service request form here, or by contacting the 24/7 call centre at 1-866-222-4204.