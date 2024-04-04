Kelowna's Trinity Church to build more homes in El Salvador

Photo: Contributed

Members of Kelowna’s Trinity Church travelled to El Salvador last year to build homes for families in need, and after a successful first outing that saw 30 new houses built overseas, the church is once again gearing up to lend another helping hand in 2024.

Tagging along with Shelter Helps, Trinity Church sends teams of 20 to 30 people into El Salvador every year to help put together prefabricated homes made mostly of metal.

This year, the goal is to build an additional 40 homes come October.

Massive earthquakes back in the early 2000s swept through El Salvador, and since then, the country has struggled to recover.

"If we have earthquakes over here, we have insurance or we have the ability to recover, but they just haven’t. They don’t have the ability to recover without outside help," said Matthew Brinton, who joined the expedition for the first time last year.

“Every time it rains, everything has to be picked up off the floor, including their beds because here comes the mud… There’s dirt floors and disease in the mud. These people have never even had access to electricity or running water.”

A 'life-changing' experience

Sandy Tower and her husband have made the trip to El Salvador a number of times with Shelter Helps over the years and calls the experience "life-changing."

“When you go, you feel very much like you can’t just keep this experience to yourself and that other people need to get to have this experience," said Tower.

Throughout each of her nine trips to El Salvador, Tower says there has been an estimated total of about 5,000 of these metal houses built by Shelter Helps, a very small dent in the work that needs to be done.

According to Tower, there are more than 300,000 families currently living in El Salvador without proper shelter.

Members of Trinity Church will be paying their own way to and from El Salvador, but will need to raise approximately $160,000 to afford the materials in order to build their goal of 40 new homes.

"God has provided us with an amazing place to live. We have more than we need and there’s people who don’t," said Tower.

Trinity Church will head to El Salvador with two separate groups on October 12 and 26 and you can make a donation on location at Trinity Church or online through their website.