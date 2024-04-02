Dr. David Suzuki brings ‘Humanity at a Crossroads’ talk to UBC Okanagan

Photo: UBC Dr. David Suzuki is hosting a livestreamed conversation sponsored by UBC's Cluster of Research Excellence in Solar Energy for Net Zero.

Dr. David Suzuki will be speaking at UBC Okanagan this week.

The environmentalist, author and broadcaster will deliver a free talk on Thursday titled Humanity at a Crossroad: Business as Usual or Transformation.

“Humanity has exceeded the capacity of the biosphere to sustain our species,” says Dr. Suzuki. “We have changed the chemistry of the atmosphere, the pH of the oceans and poisoned the soil. Already we are driving other species to extinction on such a scale that we, as the top predator on the planet, a voracious omnivore, are most vulnerable.”

The event is presented by UBC’s Eminence Cluster of Research Excellence in Solar Energy for Net Zero, UBC’s Faculty of Applied Science and UBCO’s School of Engineering. While the lecture hall is already fully booked, those who want to take in the talk can register for a livestream here.

“Dr. David Suzuki is an icon and a respected voice, not only in Canada but globally in the conversation about education and action in sustainability—from advancing solar energy technology to countless other areas of thinking, building and living greener,” says Dr. Will Hughes, director of the School of Engineering.

“We are honoured and excited to welcome Dr. Suzuki to campus to share his perspectives and dialogue with our community on topics that are addressed every day in UBC research, learning and teaching.”

Suzuki, 88, was a professor in the genetics department at UBC from 1963 until his retirement in 2001. He now holds the title of UBC Professor Emeritus and was bestowed an Honorary Doctor of Science by the university in 2011.