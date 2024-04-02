Fire breaks out at Kelowna's homeless encampment along Rail Trail

Rob Gibson

The Kelowna Fire Department was busy Tuesday morning.

A tent fire broke out along the Rail Trail at Kelowna's homeless encampment Tuesday morning just before 6:30 a.m.

An eyewitness spotted the blaze and told Castanet the fire grew quickly after starting at about 6:20 am.

"It grew quickly and there were propane bottles popping in it as well. Firefighters arrived at approximately 6:35 a.m. and extinguished the fire."

There is no word on any injuries.

The Kelowna Fire Department also responded to a brush fire off of Highway 97 behind Scandia Tuesday morning.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for more details.