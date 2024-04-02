Kelowna's newest radio station is on the air

Photo: Contributed

There's a new sound on the airwaves in Kelowna Tuesday morning.

The radio station previously known at 103.9 The LAKE and is now OV 103-9.

The new name is an homage to an Okanagan Valley original, the legendary CKOV.

CKOV was the first radio station in the Okanagan Valley, launched in 1931.

Branded as "That '70s Station," OV 103-9 will play favourite songs from the ‘70s, including Elton John, Chicago, ABBA, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac; and some from the ‘60s, including Simon & Garfunkel, the Rolling Stones, Beach Boys, and of course, the Beatles.

“Traditional radio serves a 25-54 age demo. We’ve built the NEW OV 103-9 to satisfy the over-50 demo in the valley with music they remember,” states Karl Johnston, general manager. “OV 103-9 is a contemporary radio station that reflects this audience's active lifestyle.”

The change from The LAKE to OV 103-9 followed extensive research and conversations with radio listeners in the Okanagan Valley.

“Listeners told us they wanted to hear big hits, a big music library, and hourly local news and community information; it’s like the radio this audience remembers,” says Corey Fischer, program director.

The station is being operated by Pattison Media, which purchased the station from Paul Larsen of Radius Holdings Inc. in 2023. Pattison Media also operates 104.7 The Lizard and 103.1 Beach Radio in Kelowna.