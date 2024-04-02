Kelowna Fire Department stops brush fire behind Scandia

Photo: Tony Petrucci

The Kelowna Fire Department is fighting a brush fire behind Scandia along the Rail Trail Tuesday morning.

Tony Petrucci says he works at The Brick across the road from the blaze and he spotted it driving into work Tuesday morning.

"It was just smoking when I was driving into work. But then the fire took off. There were flames jumping 50 feet in the air," Petrucci says.

Kelowna firefighters have the fire mostly under control but Petrucci says he was surprised at how quickly the flames spread.

"It started as a small little brush fire that just flared up in seconds."

Petrucci says the fire started climbing the hillside, right behind a little gully at the bottom of the large mountain in front of coyote flats, behind Scandia. He says by the time he arrived at work the blaze had gone from smoking to a roaring fire but the fire department arrived quickly and went right to work.

"They put it out for a second and then it just flared right up right after, that was pretty crazy. The flames went about as high as 50 to 60 feet."

The fire started just after 8 a.m. Tuesday and fire crews have the blaze under control.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department and we will update this story as more information becomes available.