Embark on a journey of discovery with a free workshop on the Camino de Santiago

Photo: Contributed Vernon resident Wayne Emde, left, and his friend, Jack Greenhalgh of Kelowna, on the Camino trail.

If you're looking for a physical and spiritual challenge, the Camino Pilgrimage may be just what you need.

The Kelowna chapter of the Canadian Company of Pilgrims is offering a free workshop on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown Kelowna Public Library for those thinking about making the trek.

Organizers say participation is free but space is limited so interested people are asked to register.

The event is intended for those who know little or nothing about the Camino and wonder what’s involved. Attendees can expect an introduction to the most popular Camino routes and learn the basics about how to start training, packing and what to expect on the journey.

"The Camino grants you, as a wonderful gift, the opportunity for introspection. Walking in the middle of nature; following a path towards the end; sharing time with yourself to allow you to depart from the rush of a busy life which has an effect on us every day," says H.E. Alfredo Martinez, Spanish ambassador.

In 2023, more than 440,000 individuals embarked on the Camino pilgrimage.

The Kelowna Chapter of the CCoP is a volunteer group that offers inspiration, support, and community to curious, new and experienced pilgrims and gives back locally and in Spain. For more info contact: [email protected].