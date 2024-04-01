Group of volunteers does some spring cleaning in Rutland

Photo: Christopher Bocskei

A dedicated group of community volunteers spent part of their Easter weekend doing a little spring cleaning.

Volunteers descended on Rutland for their annual clean-up efforts. The 27 volunteers included MP Tracy Gray and BC United candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, Pavneet Singh who has been nominated in

Norm Letnick's old riding.

Cleanup organizer Christopher Bocskei tells Castanet he started the initiative in the Rutland area in 2021.



"Together we gathered over 37 bags of garbage, including a reclining chair, mattress, several pieces of carpet and cardboard along with broken glass and some needles," Bocskei says.

The volunteers managed to clean up several locations including Rutland Lions Park and two abandoned campsites in Chichester.

"A big thank you to the volunteers that made this happen. Thank you to Tracy Gray and Larry Gray for coming out and to One Stop on Rutland Road for providing drinks, samosas and chicken to the volunteers. Oh, and thanks to Tom at Rutland Sunbelt Rentals for some safety vests."