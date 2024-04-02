Kelowna rally planned in efforts to save Childhood Connections

Photo: Cindy White Drop-in childcare is one of the services that could be lost if Childhood Connections is forced to close.

A petition has been launched and a rally is planned for this weekend, but it may be too late to save many of the programs offered by Kelowna’s Childhood Connections.

Childhood Connections Okanagan Family & Childcare Society found out in late February that it has lost in its bid for a Child Care Resource and Referral contract and its $2 million in funding. The funding accounted for 60-70 per cent of the society's revenue and could force the closure of Childhood Connections, which has been the resource and referral centre in Kelowna for more than 40 years.

Instead, the Ministry of Education and Child Care awarded the contact to the YMCA of Southern Interior BC, effective April 1, 2024.

Mom fears loss of toy library, drop-in daycare

Mom Tia Faarup is behind the petition, which has garnered nearly 1,600 signatures. She first turned to Childhood Connections when her oldest child, now 9 years old, was a baby. She points out that one of the unique features that the society has built up over its many years in operation is a toy lending library. Many families fear the YMCA may not offer a similar service.

“They have not come out with a statement. They have not told families what services they’re taking over and where it’s going to be,” Faarup told Castanet. “And if they do take over the toy lending library, I don’t know if they’re going to be purchasing the said toys at Childhood Connections or if they’re going to have to start from scratch.”

She also relied on the drop-in childcare services at Childhood Connections and doesn’t know if that service will be continuing.

Petition questions RFP policy

Her petition calls on the government to fund Childhood Connections as the resource and referral centre for another three years. She also wants the ministry to reconsider its requests for proposal policy that she says ‘dismantles long-standing, well-established community services often resulting in awarding contracts to contractors with little or no experience, no transition plan, an unrealistic timeframe for shutting down old services and the startup of new services resulting in children and families being left unsupported."

The YMCA declined to comment, deferring to the ministry which said Child Care Resource and Referral Centres contracts are awarded in a competitive process. It notes the evaluation criteria were posted publicly on BC Bid, and all qualified organizations had an opportunity to bid.

The Ministry said staff would be reaching out to providers in cases of “service transitions”, and said the process will not interfere, or reduce, service levels beyond a “short, interim, start-up period”.

Childhood Connections executive director Tim Ropchan said they were “dictated” some transition plans (i.e. sending member documents to the Ministry). He was holding out hope of an extension of funding or an opportunity to run the CCRR in partnership with the YMCA, but so far that has not panned out.

MLA calls for more government funding

The plight of Childhood Connections and the awarding of the CCRR contract to the YMCA will be raised in the legislature by Kelowna-Mission BC United MLA Renee Merrifield.

“Even if that funding is a done deal and it’s been given to the Y, they can find other funding that could help in transition and that could still support the families that so desperately need this centre,” said Merrifield.

She says the drop-in daycare at Childhood Connections doesn’t qualify for any of the current government funding pools. She says that neglects a huge need in the Kelowna community, which is struggling with a serious shortage of childcare spaces

“Parents that are trying to find daycare spaces that cannot get it, parents that are in-between jobs and needing that support, whether it’s for a job interview or to go to a doctor’s appointment. This is a really important service.

“The other thing is neuro diverse children and respite care. It’s just sometimes absolutely necessary, and right now it is being threatened with this lack of funding,” Merrifield points out.

Both Merrifield and Faarup question giving referral services to an organization that is a child care service provider itself.

“The YMCA may be taking over this contract as of April 1st, but are they going to have those resources ready for April 1st or April 2nd? Faarup asks. “Especially for daycare providers. Who do they go to now for any sort of daycare resource information and where do we send our families who are having children and they need to go back to work and this was the major hub for information.”

Saturday rally planned

Faarup says parents and supporters will be holding a rally on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m., outside the Childhood Connections building at #101-1505 Harvey Avenue.

“If we can be loud enough, we can make stuff happen. And that’s really what I’m trying to implore people to do. Speak up for our families and our local organization that’s been around for 40 plus years and the dedicate staff that’s been there.”