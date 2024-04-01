French couple living at Big White planning a cycling trip across Canada in order to raise funds for reforestation

Photo: Contributed Solene Soton & Kevin Firmin

A young couple living at Big White Ski Resort will be heading out on April 6th for a bike trip across Canada.

Solène Soton and Kevin Firmin, originally from France, moved to Big White last year during the summer season.

Having never experienced wildfires before, Soton and Firmin say they were in disbelief living less than 50 kilometres from the McDougall Creek Wildfire in 2023.

The couple will be biking over 5,000 kilometres in two months to raise funds for reforestation after last year’s wildfires across the Thompson Okanagan.

"This project was born last summer after we witnessed the terrible wildfires in Kelowna. We were really moved, and we wanted to do something about it."

"Our goal is to raise $10,000, which will be donated to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization working worldwide for reforestation. The amount will be dedicated to one or more replanting projects in Canada," Soton said.

Their journey will begin on April 6th in downtown Vancouver and will end in Montreal.

Both Solène and Kevin are novice cyclists.

For more information and to donate, click here.