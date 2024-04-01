Environment Canada forecasting beautiful spring week across the Thompson-Okanagan

Madison Reeve

The sunshine will be out for the majority of the week across the Thompson Okanagan, according to Environment Canada.

You may want to get your sunscreen out for Easter Monday. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 18°C with sunshine all day.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 19°C and mainly sunshine.

Wednesday will cool off to 12°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will drop down below seasonal. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 8°C with periods of rain.

The sun will come back out on Friday. Kelowna should reach a high of 14°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday will hit a high of 15°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

