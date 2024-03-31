Hundreds came out for the annual Easter event at Okanagan Mission Community Hall Saturday

Photo: Beverly Dawe Saturday morning's pancake breakfast at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall.

While little ones will be spending their morning hunting for eggs Sunday, hundreds in Kelowna got a head start on the Easter festivities Saturday.

Once again, the Okanagan Mission Community Hall Association hosted their annual Easter breakfast and egg hunt Saturday morning, at the hall located on the corner of Lakeshore and DeHart roads.

The association's manager Beverly Dawe said Saturday's event was “very successful,” with hundreds of people coming out for the pancake breakfast, egg decorating, arts and crafts, bouncy castles and Easter egg hunt.

The Okanagan Mission Lions Club served up hundreds of pancakes to those in attendance.

The Okanagan Mission Community Hall has been hosting events in the community dating back more than eight decades.