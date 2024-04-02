Kelowna boxer earns Canada Cup Gold

Years and years of hard work and dedication turned into six minutes in the ring, before local amateur boxer Amber-Jane Wall brought her Canada Cup clash to a third round stoppage in Calgary last month, earning the athlete a gold medal finish.

“We weren’t sure which day I was going to be fighting so every day that went by and I wasn’t fighting the hungrier I actually got. When the moment actually came I could not wait to be in there and it all happened very fast,” said Wall.

“We touched hands and I knew I was fighting the provincial champion of Ontario. The first few exchanges I think she won, and then I knew I had to step it up and pick up the pace. As soon as I landed my first clean shot on her I could see her face change a little bit and she could feel the power and the pressure.”

Boxing Coach Cole Beers had Wall ready and fighting in peak physical condition at the Canada Cup, but he says the mental side of things is even more crucial to closing out a fight.

According to Beers, boxing is 80 per cent mental and only 20 per cent physical.

"A lot of people are defeated well before they get into the ring. It could be an injury, being sick, like something that gets into their head that doesn’t allow them to perform," said Beers.

"So me as a coach, I like to keep on that mental prep work, tactical prep work, like what are we going to be doing when we get into the ring? What do we do if this happens? We always talk about that. That’s my job, to have her back and just to make sure she’s good mentally going into the fight."

After extensive training, the Kelowna boxer was hoping for a full-length fight, but when it came down to business on March 23, Amber-Jane Wall simply proved she was too much to handle for the competition.

“If I can back them up and get them on the ropes or set something up and land these clean shots, I know I’m doing my job correctly and I’m taking the opportunities," said Wall.

"And for me it’s knowing I’m leaving everything in there in the ring with no question. I have had fights before where I didn’t jump on an opportunity, but now it’s just going in there and leaving everything I have in the ring."

After claiming a Canada Cup Championship in Calgary last month, local and amateur boxer Amber-Jane Wall will now be on the hunt for a national title.