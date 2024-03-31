Okanagan College Coyotes back for another season of baseball

After losing out in semi-final action last year, the Okanagan College Coyotes men’s baseball team is back on the ball diamond for another season of quality baseball and the team has high hopes to bring a championship back to the city.

“We’re looking forward to a great season here. Obviously, a little bit of a disappointment in last season not bringing home a championship, but we look really good and we look really strong and hopefully we can bring one back to Kelowna this year,” said third year starting pitcher Teagan Ribbink.

With a slew of heavy hitters on the team, Head Coach Geoff White believes the Coyotes can go all the way this season as long as their pitchers can live up to their full potential.

“Sometimes where we’ve gotten in trouble is not throwing enough strikes. We’ve always been in a good position each year with this program to be one of the top teams in the league and always have a chance for a championship, but I would say that that is our biggest focus,” said White.

“It’s usually on our pitching and then getting some timely hitting always makes it a lot easier. The pitching staff definitely carries the bulk of our load for our success with them throwing strikes, and competing on the mound goes a long way.”

The Coyotes are encouraging fans to hit Elk Stadium this weekend as they’re set to open the season at home with four games across both Saturday and Sunday against Vancouver Island University.

“We’ve got a great program here and we play some really good baseball. It’s always nice to have some fan support. It makes us play better. We want to give a show for the fans, so it would be great to have some people out for opening weekend,” said Ribbink.

As the 2024 season gets underway, you can be a part of the action at Elk Stadium as they’ll be here for the next three weekends before hitting the road, and tickets are available at the gate.