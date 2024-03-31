Kelowna's Pushor Mitchell law firm releases new logo in 50th anniversary year

Photo: Contributed

Pushor Mitchell LLP is busy celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, but it is also looking forward to the next half century.

The Kelowna law firm on Thursday revealed a new logo and a recommitment to serving its clients first.

“While the brand is new, our values of striving for excellence, supporting community, doing the right thing and putting people first remain core to Pushor Mitchell and its team of lawyers and staff,” managing partner Joni Metherell said in a press release.

“The firm will continue to provide and enhance its wide-ranging legal services across our many areas of practice.”

Pushor Mitchell is B.C.’s largest law firm outside Greater Vancouver and offers a variety of services across a wide range of practice areas for both individual and business clients, and files both big and small.

“In addition to providing trusted advice to clients, the firm has built lasting relationships with charitable, athletic and cultural organizations throughout the Okanagan, helping the community to thrive,” chief operating officer Kara James said.

“Pushor Mitchell is exceptionally proud of this work, and we look forward to continuing to support many of our incredible local community organizations throughout 2024.”