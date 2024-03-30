Kelowna Museums Society hires Kelowna product as new executive director

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Museums Society has found its new executive director.

Jillian Povarchook is back in Kelowna after working at the Museum of Vancouver for 12 years, during which time she earned her master’s of museum education. She is a Kelowna native whose specialties are collections management, public programming and visitor experience.

“I am thrilled to bring these skills back to the city of my youth and lead KMS into an exciting new chapter, one in which we preserve and celebrate our community’s rich cultural heritage and explore the possibilities of its future,” Povarchook said in a message to museum newsletter subscribers.

“Together with this dedicated team, I am committed to delivering engaging experiences and fostering a deeper connection with our visitors.”