Road reopened after multi-vehicle crash on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

The crash has now been cleared and traffic is once again flowing in both directions on both Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road.

The condition of those involved remains unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL: 11:10 a.m.

A major crash in the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road is snarling traffic on Saturday morning, with multiple vehicles and a shopping cart involved.

Castanet Reporter Nich Johansen is on scene and says Cooper Road is currently blocked in both directions.

One lane of eastbound traffic on Harvey is closed but traffic is reportedly getting through. Westbound traffic is unaffected at this time.

It is believed five vehicles were involved in the crash.

One truck was reportedly travelling southbound on Cooper before colliding with several vehicles, jumping the sidewalk and ending up in the parking lot of the CIBC bank.

A shopping cart is also underneath another truck that was involved in the crash, with a number of possessions strewn over the road.

Ambulance, police and fire on scene. Injuries are unknown at this time.

-With files from Nich Johansen