Owner of Kelowna's Adventure Trucks fatally shot in Wednesday's incident, says family

The owner of Kelowna's Adventure Trucks was fatally shot at his commercial business near Reid's Corner Wednesday, according to the man's family. The shooter is believed to have then killed himself.

Three days after a large number of police officers, including the Emergency Response Team, descended on 135 Adams Road and closed down Highway 97, the RCMP have not provided any information to the public about what occurred, only describing the situation as a “serious incident.”

But in a post to Facebook Friday night, Jacqueline Kofoed said her brother Jeremy Kofoed was the victim of a fatal shooting.

"It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news that our dear Jeremy (my brother) was the victim of a fatal shooting that took place at Adventure Trucks on Wednesday, March 27th," Jacqueline wrote.

“This was the tragic result of an argument between Jeremy and a known acquaintance, that escalated to the point of violence. After Jeremy was shot, it appears the known acquaintance started a fire in the building then took his own life.”

Police have yet to confirm the two fatalities.

Witnesses have told Castanet they heard what sounded like gunshots during the incident and a number of nearby businesses were evacuated. Highway 97 was closed for several hours.

Officers have continued to investigate at the crime scene for several days.

It's not clear at this time who the alleged shooter was, or what transpired that led to the extreme violence.

Jeremy's sister says the family has gathered together following the tragedy.

“We are all together, surrounding Jer's family with love and support, trying to make sense of the magnitude of this tragedy,” Jacqueline wrote. “Thank you so much for your love and care.”

Jeremy ran Adventure Trucks at the Adams Road location, which sells and installs off-road camping gear on vehicles. The company has been in operation since 2019. Jeremy lived in Oyama.

The Kofoeds have long-standing roots in Kelowna, with Jeremy's father Jack opening Kelowna Toyota back in 1970. Four years ago, the family donated $60,000 to the construction of Okanagan College's Health Sciences Centre. The donation was made in the name of Jeremy's late mother Leona, who worked as a nurse.