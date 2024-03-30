Vernon historian has decades-old footage of the Knox Mountain Hill Climb

Today's trip down memory lane comes with some serious horsepower.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed footage of the high-octane Knox Mountain Hill Climb in Kelowna, an event that is still held annually.

Arseneault believes the footage is from 1977 or 1981 and he suspects there are “some race fans who will be able to give this a more accurate date."

“Knox Mountain is the longest annually running paved hill climb in North America," he said.

"The event attracts top drivers from throughout the Pacific Northwest, looking for the challenge and thrill of being fastest.”

This year marks the 65th running of the race which will be held May 18 and 19.

“The road, while paved, is narrow with challenging off-camber corners, and steep grades. A nice Sunday drive, but hardly a race track,” said Arseneault who is well versed in the world of race cars.

“It’s 2.2 miles (3.5km) long and climbs approximately 800 feet (245 meters) in elevation for an average grade of 6.7%.”

Cars are run one at a time, each trying to reach the top in the lowest elapsed time.

Drivers and their cars compete in various classes from open-wheeled formula cars to powerful large-engine GT cars.

Arseneault said the current record is a little more than 90 seconds — 1:34.903, set by Aron Cook of Edmonton in 2023.

“The previous record set by John Haftner (1:37.065) had not been broken in 12 years,” he said. “Times under two minutes are considered exceptionally fast, with few drivers achieving that and even fewer sedans having ever achieved that. Most times fall between two and two-and-a-half minutes. To achieve top times, speeds in excess of 160 kilometres per hour must be reached on the short straights.”

The nine road corners are known by their 'numbers' and include three switchbacks. Each corner has its own features varying from steepness to camber, to steep drop-offs if the driver goes too wide.

“This hill climb truly demands attention from the driver,” Arseneault said.

“Spectators climb the hill and find the perches from which to view the high-speed runs with picturesque Okanagan Lake in the background, a great way to spend a day.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].