SUV and Mustang collide on Kelowna's Hollywood Road Friday afternoon

Photo: Cindy White Two vehicles collided on Hollywood Road near Springfield Road Friday afternoon.

An SUV and a Ford Mustang collided on Hollywood Road near Springfield Road in Kelowna's Rutland area Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, after the orange Mustang appeared to lose control while turning off of Springfield.

The elderly driver of the SUV was checked out by paramedics at the scene. It appeared no one was seriously injured.

The southbound lane of Hollywood Road is currently blocked by the crash.