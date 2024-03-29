Kelowna RCMP remain tight-lipped about Wednesday's 'serious incident,' while officers still on scene

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Investigators continue to work at 135 Adams Road Friday morning.

Investigators remain on scene of a serious police incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon near Kelowna's Reid's Corner area, but nearly 48 hours later, police remain tight-lipped about what happened.

Dozens of officers, along with the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Service, responded to a commercial building at 135 Adams Road just after 2 p.m. Wednesday for what police have only described as a “serious incident.”

During the incident, a fire broke out inside the building, which is home to the business Adventure Trucks, prompting suppression efforts from the Kelowna Fire Department.

Witnesses told Castanet they also heard what sounded like gunshots during the incident, and a number of nearby businesses were evacuated. The nearby Highway 97 was also closed for several hours.

Thursday, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier said the RCMP Serious Crimes Unit had taken over the investigation, but police have not said if there were any fatalities during the incident.

The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates any incident involving officers where someone is seriously hurt or killed, has not said if they are investigating the incident as of Friday.

Friday morning, the building remains behind yellow police tape, and several investigators continue to go in and out of the building. Some windows in the building are smashed out and there's evidence of smoke damage from the fire on the building's exterior.

Castanet has requested an update on the situation from the Kelowna RCMP Friday.