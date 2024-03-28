Kelowna proposes controversial stormwater funding model labelled elsewhere a 'rain tax'

Photo: City of Kelowna The City of Kelowna is considering a charging property owners who have more hard surfaces on their lots more for stormwater services.

Have a big driveway or roof? You might end up paying more in stormwater fees in Kelowna under a new proposed policy.

The City of Kelowna has opened consultations on a new way to fund its stormwater system. A similar proposal by the City of Toronto earlier this month kicked off a storm of punditry labeling it a “rain tax.”

Right now, property owners pay for the stormwater system based on the assessed value of their property.

“This means properties that don’t contribute a lot to stormwater issues have sometimes paid the same, or in some cases more, than properties who contribute significantly to stormwater issues.?We believe we can do better,” says Jim Hager, design technician, in a release.

The Kelowna proposal would instead see a property owner charged based on the size of the hard surfaces on their lots. Those surfaces would be measured with aerial photography.

“Impervious surfaces cause rain and melted snow to runoff quickly into the city’s natural and engineered stormwater system, carrying pollutants with it,” said the city’s website.

“Commercial and larger residential properties like strata complexes tend to result in larger areas of imperviousness and contribute more to stormwater entering the water supply.”

Kelowna has more than $350 million in engineered stormwater assets and the new model would provide a more stable funding source, said Hager.

The city is considering two funding models. One would see all residential properties of one to six units pay the same rate based on the average imperviousness of all those properties across the city.

That would see a townhome worth $700K or a waterfront home worth $4M pay the same rate. Meanwhile, larger developments would be charged on the basis of the actual imperviousness of their properties. A commercial development with large paved parking lot, for example, would end up paying more than they do now.

The second proposed model would see single-family homes and 2-6 unit developments charged different rates, based on the average imperviousness of their type of property across the whole city. Larger developments, again, would be charged on the basis of the actual imperviousness of their properties.

The details of those rates are still being considered.

Hager told Castanet the new model will also allow the city to encourage builders to design developments that capture stormwater.

“With the current model, where it's just based on assessed value, we don't really have any levers to pull to reward folks that are doing the right thing on sites,” he said.

At this stage, the city is seeking public input on the model until May 3. A series of virtual and in-person open houses are also planned. More info here.

Similar systems have been implemented in cities like Saskatoon, Halifax, Philadelphia and Seattle.