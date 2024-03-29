SD23 to make up $1.9M shortfall in 2024-2025 budget

Photo: Glacier Media/file

The Central Okanagan School District faces the prospect of a $1.9 million budget shortfall for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

That's according to a budget proposal being brought forward by district Supt. Kevin Kaardal.

While the district expects to see a 3.36 per cent increase in per-pupil operating rates from the Ministry of Education and continued student growth will offset some ongoing budget pressures, Kaardal says it won't be enough to cover an expected shortfall.

"Although the district is pleased with an increase in this year's operating grant funding resulting in the district's highest operating budget in its history, the increase did not address the full impact of inflation," Kaardal writes.

"As a result, the district will continue to efficiently staff schools while addressing growth, capacity challenges and inflationary costs."

Inflation and portable costs

Kaardal says the district is concerned the operating grants did not address escalating inflationary costs and portable costs which the district continues to fund through its operating grant funding.

He goes on to say the district is at 108 per cent capacity.

Along with the increased per-pupil funding the province will also fund the one per cent cost of living allowance for teachers, support staff and exempt staff.

However Kaardal writes the operating grant is not sufficient to cover increases to EI, WCB, benefit premium rates and overall benefit rate increases.

The district expects to operate the next school year with a record $368.1 million budget.

Of that, $305.688 million is for staff ($243.857M) and benefits ($61.831M).

Significant capital projects on the books include construction of George Pringle Secondary expected to open in 2027, expansion of Dr. Knox Middle school expected for completion this fall and a five-classroom expansion to North Glenmore Elementary also slated for completion this fall.

Remuneration increase

Meantime, a recommendation is being brought forward to increase trustee remuneration by 3.7 per cent, the amount of the BC Consumer Price Index. Board policy is to increase remuneration by the CPI each year.

If adopted, trustee remuneration would go up to $24,941, the vice-chair to $26,341 and the chair to $28,469 annually.

Both items will be brought to the finance and audit committee and, if adopted, would be forwarded to the board for final approval.