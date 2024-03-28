Water Street boat launch set for complete replacement of docks and pilings

Photo: Brayden Ursel Water Street boat launch in downtown Kelowna.

The Water Street boat launch is undergoing serious spring cleaning next week.

Starting Tuesday, April 2, the Water Street boat launch is undergoing a complete renewal and replacement of its floating docks.

The docks and launch facilities will remain open from April 2 to the 5 but with modified access, after that, they will be closed completely while the docks and piles are replaced.

The City of Kelowna may need to close the docks temporarily or partially while the site is prepared.

Docks and launch facilities will be fully closed for about two weeks beginning April 8 to allow the decommissioning of existing floating docks and piles, followed by the installation of new floating and fixed docks and gangways.



“The project aims to improve public safety, accessibility, promote a long service life, and deliver low-maintenance construction consistent with current environmental regulations,” said Ryan Esbjerg, project technician.

Now that dredging work has been completed at the Cook Road boat launch, boaters can access that boat launch while the Water Street facilities are closed.



Boat launch fees collected from commercial users during a 2022-2023 pilot program will help with the costs associated with the maintenance, upkeep, and improvements needed at the Cook Road, Water Street and Sutherland Bay boat launches.