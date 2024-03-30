Kelowna breweries get creative to drum up business in tight market

Cindy White

An industry insider estimates between 10 and 15 per cent of B.C. craft breweries are surviving month-to-month or quarter-to-quarter.

In Kelowna, which has the highest concentration outside of Vancouver, we’ve already seen one fall by the wayside this year with the closure of The Welton Arms.

"I pulled this up because I'm always amazed at this. Vancouver proper has 24 breweries. It's the largest amount of concentration of breweries. And Kelowna has 19," said Ken Beattie, executive director of the BC Craft Brewers Guild, which promotes BC Ale Trail self-guided tours into regions including the Okanagan.

“It used to lag behind. It used to be that Kelowna did not have a lot of breweries, but they (now) have a lot of small, neighbourhood breweries. Conservatively, maybe 15 per cent of the industry is at risk,” Beattie believes. He says operators in the Central Okanagan struggling to recover from the pandemic have also been hit by fallout of fires, floods and the high cost of living.

Some are tapping into creative new ways to draw customers and keep them coming back. One example is at Copper Brewing, which is approaching its fifth anniversary. They’ve found success with their Beers and Bricks events designed around LEGO.

“It’s been really popular,” says general manager and owner Sean White. “We’ve sold out every single one that we’ve done.

“We’ve done Star Wars themed, we’ve done Harry Potter themes, we’ve got one coming up for Mother’s Day that’s going to be a bouquet of flowers. We’ve got one coming up for Father’s Day that’s going to be a car wash.”

He notes the family-friendly event draws everyone from parents with their kids, to 20-somethings, to people in their 40s and 50s.

Over at Unleashed Brewing on Clement Avenue, they’re offering dog yoga and "paint-your-pet" special events. Barn Owl Brewing in Mission recently bought a neighbouring coffee shop to expand on its community focus.

“We have a very unique space because we’re a 1920s heritage barn, and we try to maximize the use of that space for our community,” explains Barn Owl co-owner Gary Brucker. “We allow the loft to be used by groups. Almost weekly now we have a rental or borrowing of that space, and we’re using that as much as we can, trying to draw traffic in.

“For the summer, we’ll continue to do live music. We’ll continue to really be that place where people can ride their bikes to or walk to in the community.”

He adds that they might not get as much tourist traffic as breweries near downtown Kelowna, but staying focused on the local neighbourhood has really paid off for Barn Owl.

The BC Craft Brewers Guild has been talking to the provincial government about tax relief for the industry as many face a serious cash flow crunch.

“Even if it’s $300 a month to a small brewery, that’s significant at this moment given the amount of increase in all the costs,” said Beattie. “Every input in beer has gone up a minimum of 30 per cent, some of it 50 per cent.”