Nixon Hospitality Group takes over Bohemian Cafe in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Nixon Hospitality Group

Longtime owner and creator of The Bohemian Café has sold his beloved restaurant.

Hans Birker owned the Bohemian on Bernard Avenue for 33 years.

On March 1, 2024, he sold it to Nixon Hospitality Group, as he gets ready to begin semi-retirement.

Birker will remain involved as a silent investor with the restaurant.

"Nixon approached me a couple of years ago and said if I ever think of selling, I should talk to them. When my life changed a little bit and I was ready for that step, I did approach them. I will retain 40 percent ownership, but they have 100 percent control," he said.

Nixon Hospitality Group owns multiple restaurants and businesses in the Okanagan, including BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery, Bernie's Supper Club & Cinema, Skinny Duke's Glorious Emporium, Snowshoe Sam's, Del's Super Cool Sparkling Wine and PUBLIC Liquor.

"We have a lot of respect for Hans and what he and his family have created, so we are really excited that they approached us with this opportunity," said the director of communications for Nixon Hospitality Group, Jill Jarrett.

Jarrett says The Bohemian will remain pretty much as it is.

"It will stay a breakfast, brunch, and lunch place. We might make some updates to the menu, but we will definitely keep the favourites and the things that work well ... if it ain't broke," Jarrett said.

Birker says he is grateful for his longtime customers and employees.

"A gigantic thank you very much. I think these guys will rejuvenate it and give The Bohemian hopefully another 30 years," he said.