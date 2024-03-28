Kelowna store owner turns burglary into comedy in sharp-witted video

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna business has posted a video to their Instagram account that is sad and amusing at the same time.

Carleigh Durette owns two Frakas boutiques that specialize in Boho chic fashion; one on Lakeshore Road and another Clement Avenue.

The video shows a man outside of the Lakeshore Road store at 3 a.m. Wednesday trying gain access to the store by opening the garage doors.

"He rigged up some sort of little wire contraption that is feeding through our garage door window panel and was trying to fish necklaces off of our mannequins, and then pull them through."

Durette shows serious content creator skills and wit as she comments on the break-in on social media. At one point when the suspect falls on the floor in his attempt to get into the shop, the alarm goes off she posts, "having an existential crisis."

"Two break-ins at two stores in one week. We are just SO irresistible. All you can do is have a bit of a laugh.

Jokes aside, it doesn’t take a genius to understand the impact for a small business. It means more than just losing inventory; it’s about the financial strain, the feeling of violation, and the impact on our sense of security," Durette said.

The burglar made off with about $600 worth of goods and Durette says they have already added a padlock to the garage door. She is also looking to beef up her security.

"We want to spend our time, money, and resources on exciting things for our store and customers, and not on extra security measures, but here we are. Speaking of, if you recently installed those fancy security gates or any other extra security measure to your small biz, send us a DM!"

The Frakas store on Clement Avenue was also broken into last week. In that case, the thieves made off with the cash register.

The good news, according to Durette, is the RCMP made an arrest in that incident because the perpetrator's face was clearly visible on camera and.

The same is true in the latest incident involving the clumsy burglar.

"I've had people call (me already) that have seen the video. They're like, I know who that is," says Durette.